Kind-hearted members of churches and groups in Burnham-On-Sea in Berrow have packed dozens of shoeboxes full of gifts for the Mission to Seafarers.

A total of 72 shoeboxes have been filled with gifts donated for seafarers far from home after local churchgoers in the Burnham-On-Sea area collected items for the boxes over the last few weeks.

Members of St Andrew’s Church in Burnham and St Mary’s Church in Berrow took the Christmas shoe boxes, numerous knitted hats and scarves and financial donations, up to the Port of Bristol Seafarers’ Centre ,which serves Portbury and Avonmouth Docks.

Liz Roost, Mission to Seafarers representative at St. Andrew’s Church, said: “Kind folk from the Burnham and Berrow churches, as well as members of the Burnham-On-Sea Trefoil Guild, filled boxes over several weeks with useful items such as toiletries, sweets and chocolate, mugs and small games, and cards with Christmas greetings, as well as knitting colourful items.”

“Seafarers face daily challenges at sea working far from home often for months on end. These seafarers are supported by many such missions around the world and the Portbury Mission is our local one.”

“The seafarers are of all faiths and none find a welcome at the Seafarer centre and are offered the hand of friendship , care and support in times of need when far from their families.”