More than 50 people have attended a special supper and church service in Burnham-On-Sea this week to mark the King’s Coronation.

Our Lady & The English Martyrs Church in Highbridge Road welcomed the town’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, for the special evening, pictured here.

A Mass for King Charles was led by retired priest, Father Michael Hart, followed by a shared supper with patriotic decorations.

The mass was similar in content to others being held in Catholic Churches this week around the country.

Pictured top: Those attending the Coronation mass and supper included Sue Harvey, Father Michael Hart, Reg Huxtable, Pat Nicholls, Rev Martin Little and Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard