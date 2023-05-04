More than 50 people have attended a special supper and church service in Burnham-On-Sea this week to mark the King’s Coronation.

Our Lady & The English Martyrs Church in Highbridge Road welcomed the town’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, for the special evening, pictured here.

A Mass for King Charles was led by retired priest, Father Michael Hart, followed by a shared supper with patriotic decorations.

The mass was similar in content to others being held in Catholic Churches this week around the country.

Pictured top: Those attending the Coronation mass and supper included Sue Harvey, Father Michael Hart, Reg Huxtable, Pat Nicholls, Rev Martin Little and Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: