A Burnham-On-Sea runner is set to take on the Weston Super Half Marathon this weekend to raise funds for the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

Nathan Parr has already raised over £600 in sponsorship for the charity and hopes more will support him as he takes on the 13-mile run.

He says: “In March 2016, I took part in my first Parkrun and absolutely loved the experience. Unfortunately, just shortly after this I was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis.”

”After spending an incredibly hard year battling for a voice with his newly diagnosed health condition, I was then dealt another blow in June.”

”This resulted in me being hospitalised. It was such a worrying and upsetting time for my entire family, myself and our children.”

In 2017 Nathan went from strength to strength, really developing a passion for running and achieving person best after personal best.

Running has always helped Nathan’s mental strength and it has proved to be a great outlet for him to focus his determination and motivation.

Covid brought a lot of restrictions for him due to his CEV status, meaning that running would once again have to take a backseat, so that we could prioritise keeping him safe.

Nathan’s Ulcerative Colitis took an unexpected turn for the worse once again in 2022, resulting in him being hospitalised twice, further impacting his overall health and his ability to get out and run.

Not one to give up, and with his health improving towards the tail end of last year, Nathan has now become increasingly focused on getting back to his running and has made a few more appearances at his local Parkrun.

Nathan has always wanted to further challenge himself by running longer distances, so with this in mind, he has now decided that the time is right to sign up for Weston super half marathon.

“Despite his Colitis and the many debilitating side effects that come with it, I will never stop until I have achieved my goals.”

“With this run, I will be raising money for BARB, a vital local charity that does such incredible and selfless work.”

“Please, even if it’s only a couple of pounds, we would love your support in donating to this wonderful cause.”

See his fundraising page here.