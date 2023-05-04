Burnham-On-Sea’s iconic Pavilion is getting a fresh new look this month in time for the start of the new summer tourist season.

The landmark – which is Britain’s shortest pier – is being repainted and repairs are being made to the roof of the building.

Its owners, J Holland & Sons, are using local firm A Sealey Roofing Services to carry out the work as part of a five-year rolling programme of maintenance.

Built between 1911-1914, the Pavilion is one of the UK’s oldest illuminated seaside piers and was the first concrete structure of its kind in Europe.

The design of Burnham-On-Sea pier has associations with the famous Bristol engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel (1806-1859), showing some similarity with the railway stations at Bristol Temple Meads and Bath Spa.