Beach clean volunteers at Berrow made an unusual find during their latest beach clean on Saturday (January 13th).

A washing-up liquid bottle with a 50-year-pls brand featuring a pre-decimal price was found during the beach clean by members of The Friends of Berrow.

The group’s Nigel Hoy told Burnham-On-Sea.com says it’s one of several found recently — and the source is known.

“The dishwash bottle was found on the tideline not far from the end of the path from St Mary’s Church.“

“The lady who found it found two other plastic bottles of similar vintage recently up by the Sundowner cafe.” [pictured below].

“It is thought that a lot of the area under the dunes up by the Sundowner Cafe used to be used as a rubbish dump several years ago – you can actually see plastic rubbish, tin cans and bottles gradually poking out of the dunes on the beach side.”

“A lot of this will undoubtedly end up on the beach as it becomes exposed by wind and waves.”