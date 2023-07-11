Proposals for a £75,000 project to install more colourful sea wall art mosiacs along Burnham-On-Sea seafront to brighten up the Esplanade have been supported by town councillors this week.

Artist Svetlana Kondakova Muir was last year commisioned to create a wildlife-themed ceramic and glass mosaic on the seawall in the middle of the South Esplanade, as pictured above, which unveiled last autumn. Her design was chosen after a public vote.

Now, arts organistion Seed Sedgemoor – which oversaw the project – has presented the Town Council with proposals to create a series of three more mosaics along Burnham seafront following positive feedback from many residents and visitors.

During a meeting on Monday evening (July 10th) of the Town Council’s Town Improvements Committee, Seed director Scott O’Hara outlined proposals for three new mosaics.

“Lots of positive feedback was received after the first mosaic was unveiled – the only negative was that the artwork didn’t cover more of the sea wall which is why proposals to create a series of three further mosaics have been create. These would be bigger and more impactful and could feature salt marsh wildlife, local historical events and historical people,” he said.

Scott indicated the total cost would be around £75,000 with Seeed providing £15,000, and the Heritage Lottery potentially providing up to £25,000.

Councillors unanimously supported a £20,000 first phase of the mosaic extension, subject to a final funding check, which will feature salt marsh wildlife scenes.

A second vote for the wider project was also supported to explore the costings for the larger scheme with a plan to progress.

The initial artwork last year was funded through a partnership between Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and Seed Sedgemoor with funding from HPC Community Impact Mitigation Fund, The Arts Council England and the National Lottery.