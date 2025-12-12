11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 12, 2025
News£8,500 bund proposed at Burnham-On-Sea park to tackle unauthorised encampments
News

£8,500 bund proposed at Burnham-On-Sea park to tackle unauthorised encampments

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea

A new earth bund — or bank — could be introduced around Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea to protect the public space from unauthorised encampments of travellers.

The gardens saw several caravans and vehicles pitched up for several days in July, prompting concerns from residents and businesses.

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors are this month set to consider a proposal to install a bund to halt vehicles from accessing the grassed area.

Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea

Somerset Council, which owns the land, has suggested bunding the gaps between and around the trees and sowing wildflower seed.

Somerset Council says it would provide the labour for the work, but is asking the Town Council to cover the associated costs of approximately £8,500.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “Concerns have been raised regarding the number of unauthorised encampments in Burnham-On-Sea, which was significantly increased this year.”

Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea

Town councillor Cath Searing has arranged several meetings over the past year to discuss the issue with residents, business representatives, councillors, Somerset Council Officers, Police and Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox where a number of options to address the wider issues have also been considered.

