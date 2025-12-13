5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 13, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with scores of locally-made crafts
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with scores of locally-made crafts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday, December 13th). 

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “As Christmas is getting nearer, our talented local crafters and makers have been very busy making lots of beautiful gift ideas. Buying locally made items supports small independent businesses and you’re getting something unique and artisan.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.

Previous article
Santa’s grotto coming to Burnham-On-Sea seafront hovercraft station this weekend
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge to see new minibuses for council’s Slinky bus service

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

Paws N Play BOS

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
5.1 ° C
8.4 °
4.2 °
88 %
0.9kmh
49 %
Sat
10 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com