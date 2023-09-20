Around 100 homes in Burnham-On-Sea were without electricity on Wednesday (September 20th) due to a power cut.

Western Power Distribution apologised for the inconvenience following the outage in the area shown below, which was first reported at just after 2.40pm.

A Western Power spokesperson said 97 properties had been affected due to a “suspected blown fuse on the low voltage network.”

32 properties saw power restored by 4.40pm with others reconnected by just before 5pm.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this caused customers,” added the firm.