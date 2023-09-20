Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is organising a public meeting to discuss the issues relating to travellers in the area.

The event is being organised for users and residents living near Cassis Close, along with businesses.

It will be held on Monday 2nd October at 6.00pm at the BAY Centre when representatives from the Police and Somerset Council will be attending to answer any questions.

It comes after several visits by groups of travellers over the summer, causing cancellations and disruption for groups and residents, as we reported here.

We reported here that Somerset Council has recently spent £6,450 has been spent on 60 concrete blocks at access points around Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields.