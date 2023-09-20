Burnham-On-Sea’s Pantomime Society is celebrating winning a host of awards at the recent Cinderella Awards which shine a spotlight on the region’s best drama productions.

The long-running Burnham group recently held its Annual General Meeting as it readies itself for the upcoming 2024 Pantomime ‘Mother Goose’.

“Following the AGM, members were presented with Certificates for the 2023 achievements from the 2023 Pantomime Dick Whittington these are certificates from the Somerset Fellowship of Drama Cinderella awards, those included 20 nominations.”

The winners were:

Junior group

Comedy duo-Georgia Twigg & Shannon Baxter

Comedic scene

Cameo role-Alastair Murray

Romantic duet-Alex Markoutas & Jasmine Haines

Chorus

Props

Make-up

Special effects

Theatre stage management

Theatre design

Original costumes

Animal act-Katie Rothin

Linkman-Emma Twigg

Villain-Sarah Martin

Principal boy-Alex Markoutas

Principal Girl-Jasmine Haines

Dame-Rob Manlow

Musical Director Xavier Underwood

Director Lorna Blair

The society won the award for Best Theatre design.

The group’s Gavin Holman says: “Katie Shepherd won best animal for her part as Dodger & were awarded runners up in the Cinderella trophy.”

“During the AGM, the current committee agreed to re stand with one Exception, which saw the standing down of Frank Neill. The committee presented Frank with a gift as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the committee and Frank will still be around to impart his wisdom as a life member of the society. Frank’s place on the committee was taken by Val Holmes.”

“The society would like to thank Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and the Staff and Volunteers at the Princess theatre for its ongoing support.”