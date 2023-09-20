Burnham-On-Sea’s Pantomime Society is celebrating winning a host of awards at the recent Cinderella Awards which shine a spotlight on the region’s best drama productions.
The long-running Burnham group recently held its Annual General Meeting as it readies itself for the upcoming 2024 Pantomime ‘Mother Goose’.
“Following the AGM, members were presented with Certificates for the 2023 achievements from the 2023 Pantomime Dick Whittington these are certificates from the Somerset Fellowship of Drama Cinderella awards, those included 20 nominations.”
The winners were:
Junior group
Comedy duo-Georgia Twigg & Shannon Baxter
Comedic scene
Cameo role-Alastair Murray
Romantic duet-Alex Markoutas & Jasmine Haines
Chorus
Props
Make-up
Special effects
Theatre stage management
Theatre design
Original costumes
Animal act-Katie Rothin
Linkman-Emma Twigg
Villain-Sarah Martin
Principal boy-Alex Markoutas
Principal Girl-Jasmine Haines
Dame-Rob Manlow
Musical Director Xavier Underwood
Director Lorna Blair
The society won the award for Best Theatre design.
The group’s Gavin Holman says: “Katie Shepherd won best animal for her part as Dodger & were awarded runners up in the Cinderella trophy.”
“During the AGM, the current committee agreed to re stand with one Exception, which saw the standing down of Frank Neill. The committee presented Frank with a gift as a token of appreciation for his contribution to the committee and Frank will still be around to impart his wisdom as a life member of the society. Frank’s place on the committee was taken by Val Holmes.”
“The society would like to thank Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and the Staff and Volunteers at the Princess theatre for its ongoing support.”