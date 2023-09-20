Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Hand is set to do a parachute jump to raise funds for the town’s RNLI lifeboats.

She began volunteering at the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI shop in Burnham High Street during 2019 after being recommended by a friend, who is a member of the Burnham shore crew, and having extra time on her hands after giving up work due to MS.

Sarah says: “I thoroughly enjoy my time working in the shop and love all the people I work with. I have always wanted to do a parachute jump and have been given the OK by my doctors – so I’m doing it before they change their minds!”

RNLI shop manager Maureen Philp adds: “If any of our lovely customers would like to sponsor Sarah please just pop into our High Street shop – thank you!” The shop is open 10-4pm every day.