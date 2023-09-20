Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser Sarah Hand is set to do a parachute jump to raise funds for the town’s RNLI lifeboats.

She began volunteering at the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI shop in Burnham High Street during 2019 after being recommended by a friend, who is a member of the Burnham shore crew, and having extra time on her hands after giving up work due to MS.

Sarah says: “I thoroughly enjoy my time working in the shop and love all the people I work with. I have always wanted to do a parachute jump and have been given the OK by my doctors – so I’m doing it before they change their minds!”

RNLI shop manager Maureen Philp adds: “If any of our lovely customers would like to sponsor Sarah please just pop into our High Street shop – thank you!” The shop is open 10-4pm every day.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: