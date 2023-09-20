Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to learn more about climate change and how it could impact the area.

Somerset Wildlife Trust is organising the event to encourage discussion and create a bespoke climate adaptation plan for both towns.

Those attending will be able to see the county’s future climate projections, and receive a free copy of the Climate Adaptation Toolkit for communities.

A spokesperson says: “Climate change is already affecting everyone in Somerset, with floods hitting many communities and heatwaves affecting our health. The good news is that there are lots of ways we can ‘Act to Adapt’, making us better prepared for the changing climate.”

“If you live in or around Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge and want a say in the towns’ future, please join us for this free event — all are welcome!”

The climate adaptation training will take place on October 10 from 6pm until 8.30pm at Morland Community Hub in Highbridge.

Advanced bookings for the event can be made on the Somerset Wildlife Trust website.