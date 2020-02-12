Hail storms briefly turned pavements in Burnham-On-Sea white last night (Tuesday) as the wintry weather continues.

Meanwhile, after Tuesday’s stormy seafront scenes in Burnham, The Met Office has issued two new warnings for high winds and heavy rain on Saturday (February 15th) as Storm Dennis passes through the area.

The Met Office says: “Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday. Gusts of 50 mph are expected widely inland, with around 60 mph in places. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely. This will be accompanied by heavy rain at times.”

“Rain sccumulations of 15 to 30 mm are expected widely, with 50 to 70 mm across parts of the higher ground in the west. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.”

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast