Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has this week welcomed a Government announcement pledging a ‘transformational amount’ of funding for bus services across the country.

The commitment of £5billion over the next five years will results in a complete overhaul of bus links – something Mr Heappey said needs to be addressed here in Somerset.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said in his announcement on Tuesday: “We want to level up transport services in every region of the UK. The extra funding will improve people’s everyday journeys, making them quicker and easier.”

Priorities include higher frequency services, more efficient routes, more affordable fares and greener travel.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a really exciting announcement. Bus networks in Somerset are in need of investment and I look forward to seeing exactly how this looks in the Wells constituency.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We want everyone across this country to have the transport services they need to improve their lives and opportunities – to do that, we must invest in the here and now.”

“Through today’s buses funding we’ll be bringing about a transformation in bus services to every community, speeding up journeys and capping fares to make high-quality services the norm.”