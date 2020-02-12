A group of 13 students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form have launched a Young Enterprise business selling metal water bottles in a bid to reduce amounts of local plastic waste.

Earlier this month, they sold their bottles at the Orchard Shopping Centre in Taunton where they received plenty of support from passers-by.

One of the group, George Lawrence, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have already had an excellent reaction from students, teachers, family and friends and we have already sold some of the bottles at school.”

“We are also selling the bottles to local businesses with their own logo on, selling them at £9.99 each.”

He added that the group will also be taking part in beach cleans on Burnham beach to really try and make a difference in the local area.