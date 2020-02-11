Burnham-On-Sea seafront took a battering this morning (Tuesday, February 11th) as strong onshore winds coincided with a high Spring tide to create these stormy scenes.

Waves over-topped the sea wall in several parts of the Esplanade while plumes of spray were also blown over, leaving pools of water.

The Environment Agency closed Burnham’s flood gates at the sailing club, jetty and Madock’s Slade as a precaution at high tide, which took place just afer 8.15am.

Gusts of wind of up to 60mph have been recorded, creating stormy sea conditions in the Bristol Channel.

One Burnham resident, who was watching the scenes this morning, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been one of the stormiest mornings I remember since the 1981 storm.”

“Fortunately we have this marvellous sea wall protecting our town, reducing the risk of flooding on days like this.”

