An afternoon of ‘tea and friendship’ is planned at Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Taking place on Saturday 4th June between 2-4pm, all are invited to come along and have a cream tea with games and music planned in the church grounds.

Rev Sharon Eldergill says: “The Platinum Jubilee marks a special day for Her Majesty when we celebrate her life of service.”

“It seems like the perfect occasion for the church to offer hospitality to the community of Burnham by offering a cream tea in the church grounds.”

“Volunteers from Somewhere House will also be present, helping to serve. There will be garden games, and music, including popular songs from throughout the reign of Her Majesty.”

“All are invited to come along and meet friends old and new for a lovely afternoon, hopefully in the sunshine!”

A donation of £2 per person or £5 per family is suggested for Cream Teas.