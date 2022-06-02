Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident near Axbridge.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, 24th May on Notting Hill Way in Weare.

“A man who was a passenger in a black 4×4 vehicle punched two cyclists – knocking one unconscious and cracking a tooth of the other,” says a Police spokesman.

“The victims described the offender as being aged in his 30s or 40s, of large build with a ginger beard and shaved head.”

”He wore what looked like gym clothing and may have had a ponytail.”

“If you witnessed the incident or recognise the description of the man please get in touch via 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123837, or complete the online appeals form.