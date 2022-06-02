Burnham-On-Sea Police officers investigating a burglary in Brean are appealing for information from the public.

A property in Brean was broken into last Tuesday (24th May), sometime between 10am and 10pm in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Police say that among the items taken were:

a two carat diamond solitaire ring (pictured)

an opal and diamond ring (pictured)

a distinctive gold coin ring (pictured)

a Radley purse

a cream clutch bag

four pairs of earrings

A Police spokesman says: “Anyone who has been offered jewellery matching any of the items described or has seen them for sale is asked to contact us.”

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who was in the Church Road area of Brean around the time of the offence if they caw anything suspicious.”

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123332, or complete the online appeals form.”