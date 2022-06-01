A network of flaming beacons to mark The Queen’s Jubilee will stretch throughout the country this evening (Thursday), with several being lit in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

More than 2,022 Beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries, in recognition of The Queen’s long service.

Beacons marking the Platinum Jubilee will be lit locally at 9.45pm at:

Burnham-On-Sea jetty (with choir singing from 9.30pm)

Highbridge’s St John’s Church (with choir singing from 9.30pm)

Brent Knoll

West Huntspill Common

Brean Down

Crook Peak

Wedmore Manor Field

The UK has long since celebrated Royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations with beacons – on top of mountains, church and cathedral towers, castle battlements, on town and village greens, country estates, parks and farms, along beaches and on cliff tops.

The principal beacon outside the Palace – a 21-metre-tall Tree of Trees sculpture for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative – will be illuminated by a senior member of the royal family. They will also be lit across the UK including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen’s estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, along with the tops of the UK’s four highest peaks.