An air ambulance landed in Highbridge on Wednesday (March 4th) and air-lifted a patient to hospital.

The Devon and Somerset Air Ambulance landed in a field next to Isleport Lane, as pictured here, after a man suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 10.30am about a medical incident on Bennett Road, Highbridge.”

“We sent land and air ambulance teams to attend the incident. We treated a male patient and conveyed him to hospital by air ambulance for further care.”

Tracy Bartrum from Devon and Somerset Air Ambulance said: “We were tasked to an incident which was reported as a cardiac arrest. An adult male was airlifted to Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton.”