A Burnham-On-Sea couple are set to walk from Land’s End to Burnham this summer to raise money for three local good causes.

Kerry and Doug Slinn are set to take on the challenge to raise money for three charities – In Charley’s Memory, Go Socialize and Oscar’s Journey To Independence.

Kerry told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are just a normal couple that like to have a drink, watch films, and are maybe a bit overweight. Last year, while on a weekend away, we were stood on a beach discussing our outlook on life after a hard few years and we had this mad idea to walk from Land’s End back to our home in Burnham!”

“Bear in mind that we smoked at this point – and huffed and puffed just walking up the stairs! Over the last few months we have been working on our idea for this walk, and we’ve been walking, given up smoking and have been talking to local charities and sponsors. This idea has taken off and we are now pleased to have three brilliant causes to motivate us.”

She adds: “Our daughter has autism and finding support is very hard. Go Socialize was started by parents in the same position and we feel this community groups are so important.”

“In Charley’s Memory have supported our son for the last year and do so much for and with King Alfred School where all my children attend. We wanted to say thank you and help them to carry on supporting young people.”

“Oscar’s Journey To Independence is helping a little boy that we were told about from our sponsor, MGC Digital, who has cerebral palsy and is in need of an operation that will give him a better quality of life and help him walk without aids. Reading his story made me cry and his mum has been battling cancer on top of all his needs. Anything we can do to help this family we will.”

The walk will go ahead in the summer and when the couple arrive back in Burnham on July 12th July they are hoping to be met by supporters at Apex Park so they can walk the last stage with them, with the finishing line outside B&M.

To see the couple’s fundraising page, click here