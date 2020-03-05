Cargo lost overboard from a container ship has been washing ashore in the Bristol Channel this week, including in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham Coastguards were called out on Wednesday (March 4th) to help with the safe collection of a section of piping, as pictured here.

“The company who lost the items overboard from a shipping container are doing everything they can to find and remove these coils in a safe manner.”

“We arranged a time to meet up to escort the disposal company along the beach to safely remove the washed-up Polypipe coil. We are always happy to ensure these things go safely and it made sense to escort their removal vehicle along the changeable beach.”

“If you see anymore please do let us know. Remember it is salvage and owned by someone.”

Pictured: Coastguards recovering the piping this week (Photos: Burnham Coastguard)