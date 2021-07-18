An air ambulance landed in Highbridge’s Apex Park on Sunday (July 18th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed on the grassland near to the play area at 2.39pm.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby.

The crew returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off and headed back to its base near Yeovil.

Pictured: The helicopter on the playing field (Photos from Paul Aston Photography)

 
