There were busy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean over the weekend as hot weather arrived for the start of the school summer holidays.

Temperatures soared in Burnham to 27°C on Saturday and 30.9°C on Sunday, leading to busy beach scenes and a spate of call-outs for Coastguards, as reported here.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows more hot and humid conditions this week.

Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean were busy with thousands of families enjoying the sunshine, paddling and swimming, as pictured here.

Burnham’s Pier Street car park was full to capacity during Saturday and Sunday, and there were also busy scenes at Brean and Berrow where the beach parking areas were also very busy.

Will Lang, Head of Civil Contingencies at the Met Office, adds: “High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels.”

Public Health England has issued a list of the top ways to stay safe during high heat:

look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

stay cool indoors – many of us may need to stay safe at home this summer, so know how to keep your home cool

close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

use cool spaces considerately if going outdoors, and wash your hands regularly

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

during warm weather going for a swim can provide much welcomed relief; take care and follow local safety advice if you are going into open water to cool down

remember that while coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions are in place, you will need to follow any additional government guidance to use public spaces safely

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast