Families of children at Brent Knoll Primary School were treated to a musical performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to end the summer term.

Families were able to enjoy outdoor theatre in a safe setting as the show was organised especially for the occasion, complete with scenery, lights and a speaker system.

Headteacher Chris Burman said: “I wonder if William Shakespeare could ever have imagined this? On a warm summer’s evening, with the backdrop of the Knoll, it was wonderful to see our school community enjoying an evening of midsummer madness together – particularly after such a challenging year.”

Teacher Paula Baker added: “We felt immensely proud of our pupils for their hard work in learning lines and rehearsing parts.” ”We saw so many pupils grow in confidence and we loved seeing their enjoyment in performing to a live audience.”