Charities and community groups across Somerset helped Aldi to donate around 10,300 meals to people in need on Christmas Eve.

The supermarket teamed up with local charities, community groups and food banks to distribute unsold fresh and chilled food after its stores closed on December 24th.

The Aldi store in Highbridge also took part, giving a large quantity of supplies to the team at the town’s Morland Community Hub, as featured here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The donation was Aldi’s largest to date and helped nine groups in Somerset at a time when more people are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity during the ongoing pandemic.

This year, for the first time, the initiative was extended to New Year’s Eve, when Aldi donated a further 200,000 meals to charitable causes across the UK.

The firm says around 210 tonnes of food was donated throughout the UK, with more than 500,000 meals donated and over 750 UK causes helped from the initiative.

Luke Peech, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, says: “We’re proud to support good causes in Somerset this festive period, helping them to provide fresh and filling meals over the Christmas period. The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re really pleased to have extended the initiative, so we can do what we can for those in need within the community in what was an incredibly tough year for so many.”