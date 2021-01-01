The Costa Coffee cafe at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is set to close and be replaced by a new-look cafe in its place.

Garden centre owner Blue Diamond has announced that the Costa-branded cafes will be closing in all its centres during the early part of 2021.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Costa franchise was inherited by Blue Diamond following the acquisition of several Wyevale garden centres including Sanders.”

“The plan was always to replace these with the company’s own brand version when the time was right.”

“Blue Diamond’s ‘Kipling’ coffee shop and bespoke patisserie concept will be replacing all Costa franchises within the group during the first few months of 2021.”

“Sanders installation begins in mid-January and expects to be ready to welcome customers by mid-February.”

“With a modern contemporary look and its own resident patisserie chef, the new Kipling promises a top quality choice of mouthwatering pastries, cakes and snacks along with a comprehensive range of hot and cold beverages.”

“Specialising in afternoon teas we expect it to become a very popular addition to the garden centre. This represents phase 1 of a number of other upgrades planned for Sanders during 2021.”