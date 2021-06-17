All adults in the South West can now book themselves in for their Covid vaccination, it was announced last night (Thursday).

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced the move and hailed the moment that all adults became eligible as “a watershed” moment.

Over 3.7 million people in the South West have had the lifesaving vaccination so far, with more than 7 in 10 adults having had their first dose, and over 2.8 million second doses administered also.

The NHS is geared up for high demand after the first group of people in their 20s to be offered vaccines booked more than one million appointments nationally in a single day.

The milestone comes fewer than 200 days since the NHS made history by delivering the first Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial to Maggie Keenan in Coventry.

Latest figures show the NHS in England has delivered over 60 million vaccinations just six months after making history when Margaret Keenan received the approved vaccine in Coventry.

Regional NHS medical director Dr Michael Marsh says: “This is truly a remarkable moment for South West and England: whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid vaccination, today should be the day you make that happen.”

“Only months after delivering the world-first first vaccination hard working NHS staff in the South West have given more than 6.5 million vaccinations, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.”

“Extensive planning and the tireless hard work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme an historic success.”

“Now we are delivering a final push to protect the South West, it is just as vital now as it was on day one of the programme to get yourself vaccinated – if you haven’t done so already, please play your part and come forward to make your first appointment or get your second dose.”

Rachel Pearce, Director Commissioning and vaccination lead, adds: “We’re in the final weeks of this historic drive to get everyone aged 18 and over their first Covid-19 vaccine, having already vaccinated more than 3.7 million of the local population in only six months, and ensured that over 2.8 million has had their second jab too.”

“We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the positive impact of the vaccines, if you’re offered the chance to bring forward your second jab, please do so and most importantly come forward for both appointments, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from Covid-19.”

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centres, pharmacies or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service. Vaccination centres are also available in convenient locations such as mosques, museums and rugby grounds.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People aged 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated JCVI guidance.