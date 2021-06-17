The opening of community hubs and cafes in Brean and Berrow has been postponed for a month following the Government’s delayed easing of Covid restrictions.

Spokeswoman Lesley Millard says: “We are disappointed that we have delayed the opening of our Community Hubs and Cafes. We feel that our core purpose is to provide somewhere safe and welcoming where people can meet and make friends. Covid restrictions do not allow that to happen at the moment.”

“We are now planning to open on Tuesday 20th July in Berrow and Thursday 22nd July in Brean. They will be open between 1-3pm and will provide tea, coffee and more importantly cake!”

“We are pleased to say that we will be joined by several people working in the community. Kylie from Citizens Advice, Sam our PCSO, and Kim the Village Agent, will be joining us once a month.”

“We are working with Sedgemoor DC to provide Digital Champions who will support anyone who lacks confidence with computers every week. We will also have computers for those who need to access services but do not have a computer.”

“We are working with the Food Bank to be able to provide food that is close to expiry date, free of charge. We will limit people to 3 items at the beginning of the afternoon but will open it up at the end of the session for anyone to take what they need.”

“Everyone is welcome to join us. Please come and enjoy meeting people once again. Bring along someone who might be finding it difficult to return to group activities. We will have an adult craft table where people can sit quietly and watch the world go by. We look forward to seeing you all soon.”