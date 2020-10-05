Official Government figures show there has been another increase in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Somerset.

The overall total of positive Coronavirus tests jumped 26 in the latest daily figures for Somerset County Council area.

The increase for the 24 hours to 5pm on Monday comprises ten cases in Somerset West and Taunton; five in both Sedgemoor and South Somerset, and six in Mendip.

Mendip’s total confirmed tally of cases stands at 254; Sedgemoor is at 485; Somerset West and Taunton is at 578; and South Somerset is on 441. The overall total for Somerset has risen to 1,758.

Recent days has seen an inflated number of recorded cases to correct a computer glitch that resulted in dozens of cases failing to appear in the official records over the weekend.