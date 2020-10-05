A group of four Burnham-On-Sea walkers took part in the virtual ‘London Marathon’ on Sunday (October 5th), raising funds for two charities close to their hearts.

Tori Taylor, Louise Medd, Hannah Rimes and Louise Bell walked from Apex Park to Weston and back – over eight hours in very wet weather conditions – and raised a combined £2,000 for the Aortic Trust Fund and Against Breast Cancer.

Tori told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We set off at 9am from Apex and within the first 20 minutes I was already cold and wet, so called in for a coat change!”

“We found the rain and wind in places unbearable and it just didn’t let up! We stopped in the Uphill Cafe where we had now done 10 miles! We had a clothing changing and hot drinks. We were soon heading back towards Brean along the coast path where the weather continued to test our strength.”

“We were walking in memory of my brother, Louise Medd’s son, who died in April 2017 after major heart surgery and Hannah’s nanny who passed away after a battle with breast cancer – this helped us stay strong!”

“The weather decided to be kind to us from mile 18, when the wind dropped and the rain stopped. We completed the 26.2 miles in eight and a half hours. We were spoilt with support and people bringing us dry layers, hot drinks and sweet treats!”

“Not only this, but we had support from people meeting us and joining in with a few miles! We thank everyone for the kind support and donations.”