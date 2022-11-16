Two litter bins have been set on fire and play equipment damaged in acts of vandalism at Highbridge’s Apex Park.

The Friends of Apex Park has appealed to park users to report any further incidents to the Police on 101.

“Keep your eyes peeled for any suspicious behaviour around the park,” says a spokesman for the group.

“Over the last few days we have had two litter bins set on fire and children wearing a local school uniform were witnessed causing deliberate vandalism to the toddler play equipment.”

“If you see anything, please report it to the Police.”