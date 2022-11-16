A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised over £250 for a charity close to his heart by completing a beach run.

Jordan Alger ran from Burnham jetty to the Berrow beach wreck and back in an hour at the weekend with Carol Hampton, his godmother.

It was all in aid of ADHD UK, which is carrying out research into the ADHD, a mental health condition that leaves people with a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity–impulsivity, interfering with day-to-day functioning and/or development.

Jordan said: “I did this for a good cause to show young people that we are ‘okay not to be okay’ and to also show that I can make huge changes and turn my life around for the better.”

“We managed to do it in a hour there and back which was a great achievement at a steady pace!”

“My target was £150 so to raise £250 was fantastic and a huge thank you goes to everyone who supported on this fundraising for a very special cause.”