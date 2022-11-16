A new Burnham-On-Sea Toy Bank has been launched to provide Christmas gifts to children of local families struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Highbridge and Burnham Food Bank has launched the service alongside its usual food collection service, with shoppers being invited to give donations of toys.

Spokesperson Rob Moore told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have met a lot of children who have come into the Food Bank recently with their parents who have been struggling to buy enough food, let alone worrying about Christmas and a visit from Santa.”

“I think that while toys at Christmas may be considered a luxury during this cost of living crisis, they are in fact a necessity. It would be a pretty miserable Christmas indeed if children woke up on Christmas morning to find Santa hadn’t been.”

Residents are being encouraged to visit certain types of toys. “New toys are best and aimed at different age groups. Stocking fillers are good, but if people feel able to donate bigger toys then we’d welcome those too.”

Toys can be dropped off at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in the mornings Monday to Friday, at the Food Bank in Burnham Methodist Church on Tuesdays and Saturdays 10am-12pm or over the counter at the Toy Cupboard next to Fortes in Pier Street, and at Tesco, Lidl and Asda.

Rob adds: “The final date for donations will be December 12th which will give us enough time to distribute them fairly. We will be offering them to parents who attend the Food Bank.”

Pictured: Burnham’s Tesco store manager Martin Rose with one of the Toy Bank collection trolleys