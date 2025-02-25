Avon and Somerset Police holds Force Awards to honour bravery and dedication

Outstanding courage and dedication have been recognised at the Force Awards ceremony held at Avon and Somerset Police Headquarters this month.

The event celebrated individuals who demonstrated exceptional commitment to public service, with awards presented in front of family, friends, colleagues, and chief officers.

From acts of immense bravery in dangerous situations to lifesaving interventions, meticulous investigative work bringing offenders to justice, and impactful educational initiatives for young people – the awards highlighted the extraordinary efforts undertaken daily to protect communities and uphold justice.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “At the heart of our profession is a desire to make a difference, and those honoured today have gone above and beyond to achieve exactly that. The stories behind these awards are truly inspiring.”

“Among them are examples of exceptional, perpetrator-focused investigative work, outstanding victim care, remarkable dedication to duty, and extraordinary acts of bravery.”

“This work often goes unseen but is so critical to ensure that our fellow citizens can go about their lives with freedom and safety. Our officers and staff willingly bear witness to a remarkable degree and spectrum of trauma, and I do not underestimate the impact of that.”

Amongst those recognised were an off-duty officer who intervened and provided emergency first-aid response when she came across a road traffic collision.

PC Carmen Etheridge was on her way home following a late shift when she came across a single vehicle collision. She immediately leapt into action, providing CPR to one of the people on scene. She was awarded with the Royal Humane Society Award for her selfless actions.

Investigative Officer Lucy Hartill from the Child Abuse Team, along with Police Constable Rosie Murrell and Detective Constable Fiona Currey, all received Crown Court Commendations for their dedication to investigating serious crimes against children.

Their persistence and commitment to trauma-informed investigative practices contributed to securing guilty pleas from perpetrators, ensuring accountability and providing survivors and their families with a sense of justice.

Independent Sexual Violence Advisor Sophie Cooper and Registered Intermediary Judith Hasell were also recognised for their compassionate work in supporting survivors of sexual violence.

By fostering trust and prioritising survivors’ needs throughout the investigative process, they played a vital role in helping secure convictions while ensuring those affected felt heard and supported.

Police Constable Kris Withers and Youth Project and Engagement Coordinator Ellen Campbell were awarded the Angela Yeoman Award for their commitment to community safety.

Since 2021, they have delivered knife crime awareness workshops to over 4,000 young people from more than 35 educational settings, making a lasting impact on youth safety and crime prevention.

Former Detective Inspector Amanda Wylde received a Chief Constable Commendation for her initiative in establishing a mentorship scheme for individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing. Drawing from her lived experience, she created a vital support system benefiting both managers and staff.

The ceremony also honoured a member of the public, a store manager, whose proactive engagement with the police helped bring prolific shoplifters to justice. These offenders had caused significant harm and tension, with approximately 250 incidents reported. Their dedication to supporting law enforcement played a key role in restoring safety to the local community.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody attended the ceremony alongside the High Sheriff of Somerset, Robert Beckley.

PCC Clare Moody said: “As PCC, I am elected to be the representative of Avon and Somerset Police and it is with great pride that I stand here today and talk about the difference you have all made to the people we are here to serve.”

“As police officers, you run towards moments where everyone else runs away, you go to save the lives and to protect people in the most traumatic circumstances, and it is important to recognise that. On behalf of Avon and Somerset, I extend my heartfelt thanks.”

The Force Awards serve as a reminder of the unwavering dedication and bravery exhibited by officers, staff, and community members alike, reinforcing their crucial role in making Avon and Somerset a safer place for all.