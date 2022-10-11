An award-winning comedian is set to perform in Burnham-On-Sea this November.

Fresh off the back of a sold-out run and the highest of critical acclaim at this year’s Fringe, Mark Thomas will be heading to the stage at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday November 19th.

He first became known as a guest comic on the BBC Radio 1 comedy show The Mary Whitehouse Experience in the late 1980s. He is also known for political stunts on his show, The Mark Thomas Comedy Product on Channel 4.

“He will be back to what he does best; taking down politicians, mucking about, exploring new ideas and finding hope,” says a spokesperson.

“This award-winning comedian asks how did we get here? What are we going to do about it? Who’s up for a sing-song? After lockdowns and isolation, this show is about the simple act of being in a room together and toppling international capitalism.”

“In previous shows Mark has talked about visiting the West Bank and Jenin, lobbying Parliament, walking in the footsteps of the highest NHS officials, playing at The Royal Opera House, making stuff for TV, radio and newspapers and going undercover. This latest outing is more creative fun from one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.”

Tickets cost £18.50, and £11 for concessions (students, 65+, people with disabilities). for more, click here.