A bakery shop in the centre of the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea has this week announced the sad news that it is closing down.

The Old Spot Bakery at Churchlands in the village opened two years ago during the pandemic and built up a loyal following.

But its owner Ian Bates has this week said the business is no longer able to continue due to rising food and energy costs and the shop will be closing down at the end of this week.

He says: “Sadly I have to announce that this week will be the last for us. Since we opened two years ago we have, as everyone is all too aware, experienced times like never before.”

“With the onset of Covid which we opened right in the middle of, Brexit, which has put the cost of everything through the roof – butter alone, which we use a lot of, has doubled in price – and the current economic situation in general, we cannot carry on in the way I would like.”

“I have been weighing up the situation for some time and have also been waiting for the figures from EDF, our energy supplier, for power from February next year onwards. I received this figure this week and they have decided in their infinite wisdom that my bills will increase seven fold from then on.”

“It makes the bakery unviable and this seems like a good time to draw a close to things.”

He adds: “All that remains is to say thank you to all of you that have supported us throughout the last two years and I hope you have all enjoyed what we do.”

“I’ve met many new people and made many new friends through the bakery and have also learnt a great deal myself which is always a good thing.”

“Many thanks also to all the staff, past and present and particularly my wife Sarah-Jane, who has been incredibly supportive, without her it would never have happened.”

The store is open until Sunday, depending on stocks.