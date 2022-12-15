One lucky winner at West Huntspill Primary Academy took home a new bike after Bloor Homes donated a Piranha Carbonite mountain bike as the top raffle prize for the school’s Parents and Teachers Association Christmas Fete.

Chantelle Sear, PTA Chairperson for West Huntspill Primary Academy had contacted Bloor Homes to ask if they would support the raffle with a prize.

Chantelle said: “It was a fantastic day although busy for us PTA members! We raised £560 and are using the money to plan a new sensory room for the children.”

Sales Manager Stephanie Ubl and Sales Advisor Courtney Parsons from Bloor Homes’ Brue Place development delivered the bike to the school ready for the raffle to support the fundraising.

Sandra Dixon, Sales Director at Bloor Homes said: “We were really pleased Mrs Sear contacted us – it’s been such a pleasure to support the school which is very close to our Brue Place development.”

“PTAs do enormously important work for the school community on a voluntary basis so it was lovely to be able to contribute. We hope the winner enjoys the bike!”

Pictured: Top prize! West Huntspill Primary Academy’s PTA Chairperson, Chantelle Sear (pictured left) received a bike from Bloor Homes’ sales staff Stephanie Ubl and Courtney Parsons (second and third from left) as the top prize for a raffle which raised £560 towards a new sensory room at the school