Tributes have been paid to a dedicated Burnham-On-Sea charity fundraiser who has sadly died.

Barbara Fletcher, 91, has passed away in Weston Heneral Hospital while recovering from a recent fall.

She was well known in Burnham-On-Sea for being a dedicated fundraiser for St Margaret’s Hospice for almost 50 years – and from her work as a home help carer in the town.

In 2013, a ceremony was held by the hospice to thank her for her four decades of fundraising work in Burnham.

One of her three sons, Bruce, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “When she moved to Burnham in the 1970s she helped to form the Taunton branch of St Margaret’s Hospice, which included this area. She loved her time helping such a great cause.”

“She did a huge amount of fundraising over the years – from rattling collection buckets outside supermarkets to attending events such as cream teas, Christmas lights switch-ons and the annual Light Up A Life service.”

“She continued her fundraising right up until very recently. She also worked for many years as a home help carer in Burnham, helping many families.”

A spokesperson for St Margaret’s Hospice told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Barbara was made an honorary volunteer in 2013 after years of service as a volunteer fundraising in the Burnham-On-Sea area. She raised money in a variety of ways including hosting tea parties and picking up collection boxes, all in aid of St Margaret’s Hospice Care. We would like to take this opportunity to send our condolences to Barbara’s family at this time.”

“Supporters like Barbara are vital to St Margaret’s. They give up their time to support us by hosting fundraising events and raising funds to help us continue to provide quality care and support to people across Somerset and their families. We are incredibly grateful for all that Barbara did, as we are for all volunteers who give their time to support St Margaret’s.”

Barbara leaves three sons – Bruce, Glenn and Roy – all of whom attended King Alfred School in Highbridge. Her husband Brian passed away over 20 years ago.

Barbara’s funeral will be held at Sedgemoor Crematorium on Monday 19th December at 11am. There will be a reception afterwards at Burnham’s Dunstan House Hotel.