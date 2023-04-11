Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

People across the Burnham-On-Sea area are being warned to expect high winds today (Wednesday, April 12th).

The Met Office says the Burnham-On-Sea, Brean, Berrow and Highbridge area will see strong westerly winds with a yellow weather warning in force between 6am and 8pm.

Gusts are forecast to increase in speed through the day in the Burnham-On-Sea area, peaking between 4pm to 7pm locally at over 60mph.

A Met Office spokesman says: “West or northwest winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.”

“Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, could see gusts above 60-70 mph during Wednesday.”

“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”

