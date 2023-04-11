A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is pulling on his running shoes to take part in the London Marathon this month for a charity close to his heart.

James Gass is running the London Marathon on 23rd April for The National Autistic Society after his five-year old son, Harry, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Condition in May last year.

James told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The resources on The National Autistic Society website and the group sessions held by the North Somerset Branch, twice a month, have been so comforting to me and my family so with that in mind I applied to run the London Marathon for the charity at the end of the Summer, not thinking for one second that I would be successful.”

“I was absolutely delighted to receive a telephone call at the beginning of October to inform me that I had been successful and was granted a place.”

“I started training on 31st December 2022 and have – bar a couple of days – stuck to a strict training regime and am therefore feeling in pretty good shape. I am ‘tapering’ at the moment which means that my training mileage is decreasing so that I give my body as much time as possible to rest and recover before the big day.”

“My Partner, Sara, step-children Shannon and Oliver, my Parents Keith and Ann and, of course, Harry will be making the journey with me to London.”

“I am feeling a mixture of excited and nervous. I have spoken to a number of people who have run the London Marathon previously who have told that the atmosphere is incredible and I cannot wait to sample that. While I want to enjoy the moment, I will also want the running part to be over as soon as my it can be!”

“I am looking forward to no more post-run freezing cold baths or disgusting energy gels!”

He adds: “Harry is such a brave and happy little boy and is so loved. There will be challenges ahead for him but he has got a a great support network around him and will be just fine. He is an inspirational young man and I am very proud to be Harry’s Daddy.”

Click here for James’ fundraising page