A new project that aims to promote and develop riverside walks in Highbridge is set to launch this week.

Somerset Wildlife Trust and the ‘Our Highbridge’ community interest company are teaming up to the start the Blue Green Pathways project.

It is set to launch this Saturday (15th April) with a free event at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive from 11am – 2pm that will be open to all.

Ruth Coull, a director of Our Highbridge, says: “The Brue Green Pathways project aims to promote and develop the riverside walks in Highbridge.”

“The river Brue is steeped in history for the town and has beautiful footpath walks alongside its banks.”

“How wonderful would it be to have a walking route as popular as the South West Coast Path that took us to Glastonbury, beside the river Brue?”

“We will be working to increase use of these pathways bringing more people into our town centre, through better access, promotion and signage all while maintaining and increasing the biodiversity surrounding the banks.”

“Our free launch event will bring together a selection of wildlife experts to create a fun afternoon of games and learning.”

“Come along to find out more about the project and how you can become a part of it. Refreshments will be available but bring a packed lunch and join in the fun!”