A motorist faces a ‘hefty fine’ after being pulled over by police officers for having two rear tyres that were ‘completely devoid of tread.’

Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit pulled over the car in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Officers found the offending tyres were completely bald and a spokesperson from the unit took to social media to say: “Both rear tyres found completely devoid of tread.”

“Using a vehicle with a tyre in this state is putting everyone on the road at risk.”

“Not on our streets. Points and hefty fine incoming.”