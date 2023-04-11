Dozens of volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during the latest litter clean at Berrow beach over the Easter weekend.

The event, organised by the Friends of Berrow Beach, was attended by a team of around 35 helpers on a breezy and bright morning.

A series of recent stormy high tides has left a line of debris along the top of the beach, which was sifted through for plastic waste.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to all those who came to help us clear a significant amount of rubbish from Berrow Beach.”

“It was a good turn out of about 35 volunteers and we collected a lot of litter between us.”

The Berrow beach litter cleans take place at 9.45am on the second Saturday of every month. The group was formed in March 2018 and marked its fifth year last month.