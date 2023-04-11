Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is holding two drop-in sessions this week for residents to meet councillors ahead of their next meeting.

A spokesperson says: “Ahead of the next meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, residents can meet with Councillors.”

A drop in session will be held today (Wednesday 12th April) at Morland Community Hub, Pearce Drive, Highbridge, TA9 3FU from 10am-12 noon.

A further drop-in session will be held at Burnham-On-Sea Library on Thursday 13th April from 10am-12 noon. All are welcome to both sessions.