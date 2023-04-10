A new Burnham-On-Sea town centre restaurant and takeaway is set to open later this week in place of a former estate agent’s premises.

‘Eat Together’ will open at 75 Burnham High Street – formerly occupied by Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

Owner Bal Singh told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We aim to provide something different in Burnham, adding to the choice in the town centre.”

“Our menu will provide a wide range of freshly-cooked Mediterranean, Greek and Portuguese style food such as chicken and lamb skewers, wraps, Piri Piri chicken, Nandos-style dishes and Halloumi, fish and chicken dishes, plus traditional dishes such as fish and chips, a signature burger, and scampi.”

“We also have vegeterian, Vegan and gluten-free menu options plus unique desserts.”

The new Eat Together restaurant will be open daily 12pm-2pm for lunches and then 5-9.30pm for evening meals (Sundays 12-8pm). It will open on Thursday or Friday this week.

We reported last year that the planning application for the change of use and conversion of the new restaurant had been supported by councillors, as reported here.

The estate agent vacated the premises in autumn 2021 after moving into a central location in the High Street, as reported here.