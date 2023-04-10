Burnham-On-Sea Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in Brean in connection with a “series of incidents” in Burnham-On-Sea and Weston-super-Mare.

On Sunday 9th April, Avon and Somerset Police received reports that two people on a moped were spraying people with a fire extinguisher.

Two teenagers, aged 14, have since been arrested on suspicion of five counts of common assault, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal damage and one count of dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police’s North Somerset Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We’ve arrested two teenagers in connection with a series of incidents in Burnham-On-Sea and Weston-super-Mare yesterday afternoon.”

“We received multiple reports of two people on a moped spraying members of the public with a fire extinguisher.”

“Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing.”

The teenagers remain in police custody at this time.

 
