Tickets are on sale for Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Spring Concert.

The event will take place on Saturday 29th April at St. Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea, starting at 7.30pm.

“The choir will be performing Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass, along with selections from Westside Story, Mamma Mia and The Phantom of the Opera,” says spokeswoman Julie Skinner.

“This will be an interesting concert of classical and show music to suit lovers of both genres.”

Musical director James Davies will be conducting the choir, along with an orchestral ensemble of professional musicians.

Tickets are priced £10 and include wine or soft drinks and are available from Material Needs, Burnham, Dusi Cake, Burnham, Tourist Information Centre, choir members or online. Tickets may be purchased at the door, but best to get them early to avoid any disappointment.